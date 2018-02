The former Schnucks building has been sold. According to a post on Instagram, Hahn Kiefer Realty Services says the 58,000-square-foot building has been sold.

This building is located at 4600 Washington Avenue near Washington Square Mall and was on the market for $1.95 million.

The store closed after its new store at the Lawndale Shopping Center opened its doors.

There’s no word on who bought the building or what’s going to go in it.

