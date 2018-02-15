Home Indiana Former Resource Officer Sentenced In Child Seduction Case February 15th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A former school resource officer in Gibson County is sentenced to three years in state prison after he was convicted of child seduction.

Daniel Greer will also have to register as a sex offender and is not allowed to have any contact with the victim in this case. Greer told the judge he will appeal the conviction.

He will receive 25 days of credit for time served at the Knox County Jail, and credit for one day off his sentence for every three days served without incident.

Indiana State Police say Greer used his position as the Gibson Southern High School resource officer to have a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old student.

Greer’s also accused in another case of child seduction and obstruction of justice with a separate teen from the school. He’s scheduled to appear in court for a progress hearing on February 28th at 9 a.m. for this incident.

Troopers say the sexual relations happened off campus on two occasions.

