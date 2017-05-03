Former Purdue Coach to Visit Evansville

A former legendary coach for Purdue will make a stop in Evansville for the first time since his retirement. The Purdue Alumni Club of Evansville is putting on an event called ‘A Night with Gene Keady’.

This is part of the PACE’s annual meeting that will be held on June 15th at the Oak Meadow Country Club. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and Coach Keady presentation at 7 p.m.

This event is open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $75, and include dinner and a cash bar.

To buy tickets, visit A Night with Gene Keady.

You also buy tickets in person at Schalco Garage Doors at 10700 S.R. 662 in Newburgh, or mail a check to Purdue Alumni Club at 10700 SR 662, Newburgh, IN 47630.

Comments

comments