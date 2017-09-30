Home Indiana Former Purdue Coach Joe Tiller Dies September 30th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana

The coach who lead Purdue to the 2001 Rose Bowl has died.

Joe Tiller passed away Saturday morning at the age of 74 in Buffalo, Wyoming. He is the winningest football coach in school history. Tiller took over the Boilermaker football program in 1996. Prior to his arrival in West Lafayette, Purdue had only played in five bowl games, and it had only won 54 games in the previous 15 years. During Tiller’s 12 seasons at Purdue the team was 87-62, went to 10 bowl games including the 2001 Rose Bowl, won one Big Ten championship, sent 64 players including Drew Brees to the NFL, had six All-Americans, and two Academic All-Americans.

Tiller was also the head coach at Wyoming from 1991-1996.

He was a native of Toledo, Ohio, and he went to school at Montana State.

A public viewing is scheduled for October 11, in Buffalo. The funeral is scheduled for October 12.

