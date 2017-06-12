Home Kentucky Former Providence Police Officer Faces Federal Charges June 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A former Providence, Kentucky Police Officer is facing federal charges. On Thursday, June 8th a federal grand jury indicted William Dukes, Jr., of Greenville, with two counts of willfully violating the civil rights of an arrestee and one count of obstructing justice by filing a false report.

According to the United States Attorney, Dukes arrested a Webster County resident in May of 2016 without any probable cause, and the arrest resulted in serious bodily injury with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Last year, residents made a series of allegations that claimed Dukes had been racially profiling citizens. He was suspended in June of 2016, pending a federal investigation.

Dukes is accused of filing a false report to cover up the arrest incident last year.

If convicted, Dukes could face up to 10 years behind bars for the first two charges and up to 20 years for the third charge.

