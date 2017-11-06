Home Kentucky Former Providence City Clerk Arrested For Theft November 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A former Providence city official, who stole funds from the city more than a decade ago, is back behind bars after authorities say money went missing from a store she was managing.

Our media partners at The Journal Enterprise report Sarah Stevens is accused of stealing $6,000 from the Family Dollar in Providence.

Last month, Stevens was arrested in connection to the missing money from Family Dollar. Police say corporate officials reported the money missing, which led officers to believe Stevens stole the money.

At the time of the theft, Stevens was the store manager.

Stevens was arraigned last Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea. She is charged with theft and being held in the Webster County Jail. Her bond is set at $10,000.

Stevens is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on Tuesday, November 7th at 10 a.m.

In April of 2004, the city of Providence was missing more than $330,000 in utility payments and outlined other accounting irregularities. Those irregularities included four checks, totaling about $8,720 made out to Stevens, who was the City Clerk at the time, for personal expenses. She was later removed from her position as city clerk.

In 2006, Stevens was convicted of embezzlement and money laundering. She was sentenced to 48 months in jail, placed on three years’ supervised release, and order to pay more than $900,000 in restitution.

Comments

comments