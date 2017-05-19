Home Indiana Former Principals Shares Story of Columbine Massacre May 19th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, along with North Posey and Mt. Vernon School Corp, presented Frank DeAngelis, former principal of Columbine High School in Colorado. DeAngelis was the principal during the massacre.

He talks about his experiences with the horrible tragedy, as well as making schools safer.

Nearly two decades have passed since the massacre that unfolded at Columbine occured. The mass shooting killed 13 people and injured 24.

Law enforcement and educators attended to hear DeAngelis speak.

He was at Mt. Vernon High School May 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

