Former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney Running For Senate

Former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney is running for office once again. He officially launched his campaign for a U.S. Senate Seat in Utah this morning.

Romney was considered a likely candidate for the seat after current Senator Orrin Hatch announced he would not run for re-election in 2018.

Romney has been fiercely critical of President Trump, and never mentioned the administration or president in his announcement. He was the former Massachusetts Governor from 2003 to 2007 and the Republican Party’s nominee for President in the 2012 election.

