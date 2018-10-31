Home Indiana Former President Obama to Host Rally in Gary, IN October 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Former President Barack Obama will also visit the Hoosier state this week to help rally support for Joe Donnelly and other Democratic candidates this Sunday.

He will hold his rally this Sunday, November 4th, at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Doors will open at 12 p.m. Folks wanting to attend will need physical tickets to enter.

Hoosiers will be able to pick up their free tickets on a first come first serve basis at several locations in the Region and across the state beginning Thursday.

An alternative ticket pickup for Hoosiers unable to make it those sites in person

Hoosiers who are unable to make to those sites can visit Get Out The Vote Rally to request alternative ticket pickup.

Tickets will not be available at will call or on-site the day of the event.

Hoosiers can pick up their tickets at these sites:

Genesis Center Box Office, 1 Genesis Plaza, Gary: Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. CT; Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT

Hammond Downtown Park, 233 Russell St, Hammond: Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. CT; Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT

Wicker Memorial Park Social Center Breezeway, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland: Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. CT; Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT

Osan & Patton, LLP, 55 S. Franklin St, Valparaiso: Thursday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m CT

