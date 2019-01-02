Home Indiana Former Pizza Chef Owner Closes Hoosierland Pizza Restaurant in Newburgh January 2nd, 2019 Amanda Porter Indiana

Hoosierland Pizza & Wings & Pub is now packing up the restaurant’s equipment with a broken heart.

Last year in August, Hoosierland Pizza opened its doors in downtown Newburgh, but five months later the restaurant is closing its door for good.

“I did everything I could,” says owner Cary Beckner.

“I don’t know whether it was the location, or still a lot of people just now knowing what we provided. I’m not really sure, but there are other businesses around me that have been around a lot longer than I have and they are closing or that have already closed.”

Beef o Brady’s Restaurant also announced their closure on social media.

Running a restaurant is especially difficult without the backing of a major corporation.

“I provided the best prices on pizza, the best prices on wings, alcohol prices, specials that I ran,” says Beckner.

“I mean I even matched some of the competitive delivery carry out places did for awhile thinking that maybe I could do that but that didn’t bring me the draw I needed either.”

The Hoosierland pizza owner says they wanted to provide a family-owned community restaurant, but it needs the community’s support.

“They need to support their businesses that they have there, because otherwise towns can become ghost towns,” says Beckner.

“And its sad, because when small businesses that built the community… you start losing those, and then you got the big chains that are out there you’re really hurting yourselves.”

Hoosierland Pizza and Wings and Pub isn’t gone from the area for good.

There is another family-owned location in Lincoln City, Indiana.

