Home Indiana Former Pastor Speaks Out About Parting Ways with Church August 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

The former lead pastor at Crossroads Christian Church in Newburgh is speaking out on social media about parting ways with the church.

Last week, the church elders said Lead Pastor Patrick Garcia and teaching Pastor Rick Kyle would no longer be with the church.

Elder John Smith and two other Pastors, David Bowersox and Darryl Marin, resigned this past weekend.

Garcia did not give many details in the Facebook post about why’s he’s no longer with the church, though he said the past few days have been difficult. He says he is thankful for the two and half years he had to lead the congregation.

An online petition, which can be seen by clicking here, was started by church members to vote on the current group of elders. The petition was also created for individuals to vote on reinstating the former Pastor.

Comments

comments