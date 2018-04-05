Former Participant Says Guns & Hoses Made Him Feel Like a Rock Star

Area firefighters and police officers are putting in their final training days for the annual Guns & Hoses event.

Officer Phil Smith with the Evansville Police Department took part in the boxing match several years ago. He says the event is a big deal, the participants take it serious, and it makes them all feel like rock stars for one night. Smith says he agreed to participate in Guns and Hoses Eight just to say he did it.

The event is Saturday, April 7, at 7:00 at the Ford Center.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments