Owensboro’s former Mayor C. Waitman Taylor Jr. has passed away at 91 years-old.

Waitman reportedly died sometime Friday afternoon. He served as an Owensboro City Commissioner, and Mayor in the 1970’s.

Visitation services are scheduled from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro.

The funeral service will take place Monday at 11:00 AM at Owensboro’s First Presbyterian Church.

