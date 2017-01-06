Former Otters Manager Greg Jelks Passes Away

A former Evansville Otters managers passes away. Former field manager Greg Jelks, 55, died of an apparent heart attack early Friday morning. Jelks fell asleep on a plane back to Australia and never woke up.

Greg Jelks managed the Otters from 2002 through the 2006 and led the team to the 2006 Frontier League Title. He served as a field manager in the Frontier League for seven seasons, posting a career record of 313-337, tied for 10th all-time in Frontier League managerial wins. He received the Roger Hanners Award as Manager of the Year in 2003 for posting an 18-victory improvement over his first season and leading the Otters to the league’s championship series.

During the 1987 season, Jelks playing career landed him in the major leagues for 10 games with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies signed Jelks as a free agent following the National Baseball Congress tournament in 1981. He spent eight seasons in the Phillies’ organization before finishing his playing career for the St. Louis Cardinals’ in 1989.

Funeral information has not been released. For more information, visit Frontier League.

