Former Old National Building Back on Market, Listed For $5 Million November 27th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The former Old National Building in Downtown Evansville is back on the market after the initial deal to sell it fell through. FC Tucker Commercial says the company that was going to buy the building at 420 North Main couldn’t come up with enough money.

The listed sale price was $5 million. Evansville officials announced plans for a multi-million dollar renovation to the building earlier this year.

The plans included luxury condos, retail and office space, and a restaurant.

FC Tucker says it’s gotten word of several proposed projects for the building.

