Former North Standout Schmett Talks Huskies

Natalie Schmett spent some time on the Symetra Tour as a professional golfer, but she is best known in the Tri-State as a state champion.

The current Huskies enter the 2017 season as winners of three straight team championships, but Schmett is the only North golfer to ever win an individual crown.

Since her success in 2010, Schmett attended Jacksonville University and now owns Natalie Schmett Golf Instruction.

The business has over 50 customers as she gives lessons to local talent in California.

Schmett is also a lead instructor for TGA Premier Junior Golf and travels twice a week to elementary schools in Orange County to instruct and educate children on the game of golf.

She also participated in the Golf Channel Academy Pro-Am Series earlier this week.

