Former NFL Quarterback Curtis Painter Revisits Alma Mater Vincennes Lincoln

A Vincennes Lincoln High School legend is painting a big picture for kids in the Tri-state this week.

Curtis Painter, also a former Purdue University standout and Indianapolis Colt, was a special guest at a kids football camp for future Alices. Thursday was the last day of the camp.

A native of Watseka, Illinois, Painter attended Vincennes Lincoln. Over his three years with the Alices, he posted 28 wins and seven losses. He also posted nearly 5,000 passing yards, while recording 49 passing touchdowns and 17 rushing touchdowns. He ended his high school career as a finalist on the Mr. Football ballot. He also played basketball and baseball at Vincennes Lincoln.

At Purdue, he totaled more than 11,000 passing yards yards, while recording 67 touchdowns. Painter was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in 2009 by the Colts.



