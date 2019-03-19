Former New Harmony School Sold

The former New Harmony School has been sold to the New Harmony Town Council. Tuesday morning the council selected a bid for $125,000 from Erik Arnsberg. He was the top of six bids that came into the council for the school property.

Back in 2012, the school closed to merge with North Posey Schools. Arnsberg says he plans to keep the building intact and to use it for recreational use.

The school property includes seven contiguous tax parcels totaling 31.185 acres.

The minimum bid for this property was $80,000 for the complete 31.185 acres, or $10,000 for the 5.0 acres, which contain the former school building and adjacent parking lot.

