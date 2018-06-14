Home Indiana Former Mt. Vernon Football Coach Will Not Face Charges June 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Sports

Former Mount Vernon football coach and teacher Herman “Paul” Maier will not face charges for his alleged sexual relationship with a former student.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department was investigating Maier, but the Posey County Prosecutor says he will not be pressing charges, as the statue of limitations has passed.

Maier is accused of having ongoing sexual relations with a former student, which started when she was 14 back in 1997, and lasted until she was a junior in high school.

The Indiana Department of Education could still revoke his teaching licenses.

