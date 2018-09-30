Home Indiana Former Mt. Vernon Band Director Volunteers At NICU In Indianapolis September 30th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

A man from Indianapolis, is keeping his volunteer work close to the heart by rocking NICU babies to sleep.

Tom Stadler is retired and volunteers his time every Tuesday and Thursday for the past 4 years. Stadler was a Band Director for 36 years at Mt. Vernon schools, and will continue to volunteer at Riley Children’s Health like he has for the past 15 years.

Tom Stadler explains, “When they’re squirming a little bit, it makes me feel really good to be able to calm them down and have them fall asleep in my arms,”

A certified child Life Specialist at Riley Children’s Health said volunteers like Stadler are making an impact not only to the lives of babies in the NICU, but to their families.

