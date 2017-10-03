Former Morganfield Police Chief Sentenced

The former Morganfield Police Chief is sentenced after pleading guilty to several theft charges. In August, Craig Bolds pleaded guilty to abuse of public trust, four counts of theft by unlawful taking, and theft by failure to make required disposition over $300.

In July 2016, Bolds was arrested and accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of evidence from the department. He resigned a couple months before he was arrested.

Bolds will serve six years behind bars.

Comments

comments