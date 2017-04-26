Former MLS Player Connects with Evansville Soccer Community

Former major league soccer player Rumbani Munthali, who played ten years in the MLS, is having an affect on the local youth soccer community in Evansville.

Munthali was in the area for a clinic at the Goebel Soccer Complex in Evansville with Sporting Southern Indiana Tuesday. Sporting SI is a non-profit youth soccer club based in Newburgh.

Now that Munthali is a coach for Sporting Kansas City Academy, he’s focusing on improving the skills development of others.



JoJo Gentry



