Former Miss America Running For Attorney General In Illinois

An attorney and former Miss America is running for Attorney General in Illinois. Erika Harold, who made announcement Tuesday, is a graduate of the University of Illinois and was later accepted to Harvard Law School.

Harold won Miss Illinois in 2002 and the Miss America competition in 2003.

Erika Harold says Illinois is facing graving challenges with financial management and a political class only looking out for itself.

She is running because “the people of Illinois deserve a state government that works for them, not the powerful.”

Harold works at Meyer Capel, one of Champaign County’s largest law firms. She was also recently selected to the 2017 Emerging Lawyers list.

