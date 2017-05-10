Home Indiana Evansville Former Message Therapist Sentenced to 9 Years for Rape May 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A former message therapist who sexually assaulted a client has been sentenced. A Vanderburgh County judge sentenced 43-year-old Edward Meiggs to nine years behind bars. A jury found Meiggs guilty of rape last month following a three-day trial.

In May 2015 Meiggs was arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a client at his business, Evansville Metaphysic.

Meiggs will serve his sentence in the Indiana Department of Corrections, and will also be placed on the sex offender registry database.

Comments

comments