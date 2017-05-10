44News | Evansville, IN

Former Message Therapist Sentenced to 9 Years for Rape

Former Message Therapist Sentenced to 9 Years for Rape

May 10th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A former message therapist who sexually assaulted a client has been sentenced. A Vanderburgh County judge sentenced 43-year-old Edward Meiggs to nine years behind bars. A jury found Meiggs guilty of rape last month following a three-day trial.

In May 2015 Meiggs was arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a client at his business, Evansville Metaphysic.

Meiggs will serve his sentence in the Indiana Department of Corrections, and will also be placed on the sex offender registry database.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.