A former McLean County teacher has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Benjamin Woodburn sentenced to one year on a rape charge and one year for unlawful transaction with a minor. Both charges will run concurrently for one year.

Woodburn was accused of having a sexual relationship with a female minor last year in June.

Woodburn was an agriculture teacher at McLean County High School.

Previous story:

Former McLean County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Rape Charges

Comments

comments