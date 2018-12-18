Home Kentucky Former McLean County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Rape Charges December 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A former McLean County teacher indicted on rape charges has plead guilty to the crime.

In November of this year, Benjamin Woodburn was indicted on those charges.

On December 17th, Woodburn faced a judge in McClean County Circuit Court and was charged with several counts stemming from the incident back in June. Woodburn retired from teaching that same month.

In his court appearance yesterday, he pleaded guilty to rape, engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor, and giving a minor alcohol.

Woodburn is set to be sentenced February 25th.

