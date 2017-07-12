Home Indiana Former Manager of Best-One Tire in Princeton Indicted on Fraud Charges July 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The former manager of Best-One Tire in Princeton will go to trial after being indicted on fraud charges.

Joshua Eaden was indicted on June 29th for allegedly overcharging Gibson County Coal nearly $190,000 between 2013 and 2016. Eaden reportedly overcharged the company with 90 false invoices. He is also accused of submitting false invoices to A&B Contracting.

The United States District Attorney says Eaden overcharged both companies so that he would be eligible for bonuses.

A jury trial is set for Monday, September 18th. If convicted, he will need to forfeit anything he purchased with that bonus money.

Eaden faces five counts of wire fraud and nine counts of mail fraud.

Bruce Piper with Best-One Tire released the following statement:

After a lengthy internal forensic investigation, and an extensive federal investigation in which Southern Indiana Tire worked cooperatively with federal investigators, Joshua Eaden was indicted on five (5) counts of wire fraud and nine (9) counts of mail fraud on June 29, 2017. Over a year prior to the indictment, on June 16, 2016, Southern Indiana Tire filed its civil complaint against Joshua Eaden in Federal District Court for Southern Indiana alleging violation of the Federal RICO Statute, Fraud, Theft/Embezzlement, Conversion, and 13 other counts. Trial has been set in the criminal matter for September 18, 2017, and the civil trial has been set for a five day jury trial starting February 26, 2018.

