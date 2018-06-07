Home Indiana Former Lawmaker Seeking Democratic Nomination For State Treasurer June 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A former Indiana state legislator is seeking the Democratic nomination for state treasurer. Former representative, John Aguilera of east Chicago is throwing his hat into the ring.

The nomination will be decided by delegates at the Indiana Democratic Party’s state convention which is June 16th.

Aguilera served in the legislature from 2001 until 2006.

He would face current Republican state treasurer Kelly Mitchell, who was appointed to the position in 2014.

