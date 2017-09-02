44News | Evansville, IN

Former KWC Panther Cole Makes History

Former KWC Panther Cole Makes History

September 2nd, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

In the history of the NFL, no Kentucky Wesleyan football player had ever made the 53-man roster, until Saturday.

With former wide receiver Keelan Cole making the Jacksonville Jaguars final cut, the Panthers have a reason to celebrate.

Cole led KWC with over 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns in his senior season.

From there, Cole signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent and transformed from a Division II All-American into an exciting NFL rookie.

Cole made a splash in the Jaguars first preseason game when he scored a 97-yard receiving touchdown against the New England Patriots.

Jacksonville opens the regular season on the road Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.

