Former KWC Basketball Player Signs with Brujos de Guayama of Puerto Rico BSN

A former Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball player is headed to Puerto Rico.

Marcus Fillyaw has signed with the Brujos de Guayama of the Baloncesto Superior Nacionale, a premier professional league. Fillyaw was a two-year starter at Kentucky Wesleyan, where he helped the Panther end a three-year NCAA tournament drought during the 2015-2016 season.

The two-year captain compiled a 49-12 record and finished third in the record books averaging 2.0 steals per game, and sixth in assists with 4.0 per game. Fillyaw averaged 7.6 points in 61 games, grabbing 176 total rebounds and boasting a shooting percentage of 47.5 percent.

The Topeka, Kansas native scored in double figures in 17 games as a Panther. The Business Administration major was an Academic All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference selection his senior year with a 3.7 GPA.

Before signing with Guayama, Fillyaw helped the Kentucky Mavericks to a 12-1 record. He led the Premier Basketball League in assists and recorded a triple-double in a 114-85 win on February 12th.

The BSN is a first tier level league that was founded in 1929. It was organized by the Puerto Rican Basketball Federation with 11 teams. The 36-game season begins in early April with playoffs set for July.

