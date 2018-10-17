Home Kentucky Former Kentucky U.S. Senator Walter “Dee” Huddleston Passes Away October 17th, 2018 Melissa Greathouse Kentucky

Friends and former colleagues are remembering former Kentucky U.S. Senator Water “Dee” Huddleston. The 92-year old died in his sleep early Tuesday morning, his son confirmed to WDRB. He had lived at his son’s home in Warsaw, KY since last year.

The Democrat served two terms in the U.S. Senate, from 1973 to 1985. Republican Mitch McConnell defeated Huddleston in 1984. McConnell released a statement offering condolences to Huddleston’s family, and saying how much he respected his former political rival.

“When we each had the opportunity to share our visions for Kentucky’s future in 1984, I experienced Dee’s tenacity, competitiveness, and skill firsthand. He was a tough competitor, and I always respected him for his service to our home state. Elaine and I were saddened to hear of Dee’s passing, and I hope that the memories of his life will bring comfort to those who knew him in this time of grief.”

Congressman John Yarmuth praised Huddleston as “a kindhearted and thoughtful man” and said his family is in his thoughts and prayers.

Huddleston served as a combat tank gunner in World War II, was a radio station manager and Kentucky state senator and majority leader. He was born in Burkesville, KY and had 10 siblings, and was a 1949 University of Kentucky graduate.

He is survived by two sons and two grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are being made with Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

