Former Kentucky Mavericks Arrested in Drug Bust

May 2nd, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

Two former Mavericks are behind bars following a drug bust in Owensboro. Owensboro Police executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of West 3rd Street in downtown Monday night.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Corey Wilford and 41-year-old Alex Sanders after finding marijuana, cocaine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and more than $1,900 in cash from the home. Sanders was taken into custody immediately, and faces trafficking in a controlled substance charge.

A short time later, police found Corey Wilford and arrested him. Wilford is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

Both men are currently being held in the Daviess County Jail.

