Former Kentucky Gov. Cuts Ribbon on New Education Center

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear cuts the ribbon on a new facility at Madisonville Community College. Community leaders and college faculty hosted the grand opening where tears were brought to Beshear’s eyes as he was honored with the Steve Beshear Center.

The $20 million project located in the north campus was built with the help of build smart that provided 75 percent of the funds. Madisonville Community College contributed the other 25 percent.

Beshear says, “They asked me to come because they gave me the honor of naming it after me. Which of course fills me with great joy and pride not only because I worked to help them get this building but because this is my home county.”

The Steve Beshear Center will also house all the programs from Murray State.

