For nearly 24 years, Ronnie Dortch served as Circuit Court Judge for Kentucky’s 38th Judicial Court.

According to the Judicial Conduct Commission, Dortch had a sexual relationship from 2014 to 2015 with a woman indicted in a felony criminal case he was presiding over.

Dortch allegedly discussed her pending case.

Normally this would result in removal from office, however the Commission says since Judge Dortch has retired, he can only be reprimanded.

Comments

comments