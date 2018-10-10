Home Indiana Former Intern Accuses State House Speaker of Sexual Harassment October 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma who investigated sexual harassment claims against Indiana’s Attorney General Curtis Hill may be under investigation himself.

A former intern says she and Bosma had a sexual encounter years ago when she was 20-years-old. Bosma denies the encounter ever happened but the alleged incident itself may not be the problem.

Bosma is now accused of paying a law firm more than $40,000 in campaign money this year to gather unflattering information about that former intern.

Her family says he wanted to get any bad information about her in case she ever came forward about their alleged encounter.

The woman is not accusing Bosma of any crime.

