An Evansville native and former Indiana Supreme Court Justice died at 82 last week.

A funeral was held today in Indianapolis for Roger De Bruler.

He was appointed in 1968 by Governor Roger Branigin and served for 28 years.

De Bruler will be buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Evansville.

