Former Indiana Pacer Charged With Fraud, Corruption

Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including charges against four coaches. And one of the coaches has an Indiana connection.

The coaches include Lamont Evans, of Oklahoma State, Emanuel Richardson, of the University of Arizona, Tony Bland, of the University of Southern California, and Chuck Person, of Auburn University.

Person is a former Indiana Pacer and he is an assistant at Auburn under former USI coach Bruce Pearl, but Pearl has not been charged or even mentioned in the case.

Jim Gatto, the head of Sports Marketing at Adidas, is charged, as well as other managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international Sportswear Company.

Comments

comments