Former Indiana AG Donates More Than $10K to the Bar Foundation

Former Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller has donated more than $10,000 from his remaining campaign funds to the Indiana Bar Foundation. Zoeller did not seek a third term after losing May’s Republican Primary for a U.S. house seat.

Zoeller says his donation, “concludes his public service while continuing his support of the legal profession” by aiding the Indiana Bar Foundation’s work. The Foundation promotes increasing access to justice and understanding the rule of law statewide through a variety of programs.

