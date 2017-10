Home Illinois Former Illinois Governor Will Run For Attorney General October 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

Former Democratic Governor Pat Quinn will run for State Attorney General in Illinois. Quinn was governor from 2009 to 2015 after the senate removed Governor Rod Blagojevich from office. He said he wants to be “the lawyer for the people”.

Last month, Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced she would not seek re-election.

Comments

comments