Former Illinois Congressman Dies At 95
December 4th, 2017

Former Illinois Congressman John Anderson has died at 95. Anderson served 10 terms in the U.S. House.

His family released a statement saying the Republican died Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

Anderson ran an independent campaign against Democrat Jimmy Carter and Republican Ronald Reagan. He received seven percent of the national vote.

Anderson was a World War II veteran from Rockford, Illinois and earned a law degree from the University of Illinois.

In 1960, he won his congressional seat and served until 1981.

