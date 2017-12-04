44News | Evansville, IN

Former Illinois Congressman Dies At 95

Former Illinois Congressman Dies At 95

December 4th, 2017 Illinois

Facebook Twitter

Former Illinois Congressman John Anderson has died at 95. Anderson served 10 terms in the U.S. House.

His family released a statement saying the Republican died Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

Anderson ran an independent campaign against Democrat Jimmy Carter and Republican Ronald Reagan. He received seven percent of the national vote.

Anderson was a World War II veteran from Rockford, Illinois and earned a law degree from the University of Illinois.

In 1960, he won his congressional seat and served until 1981.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.