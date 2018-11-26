Home Kentucky Former Henderson County Coach Facing Sodomy Charges November 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A two-time state championship winning football head coach at Danville High School and former Henderson County football coach is facing multiple sodomy charges.

The charges stem from when Thomas Duffy, 69, was the Danville head coach in the early 1980s. The grand jury states Duffy “engaged in deviate sexual intercourse” with a minor under 16.

The crimes took place between 1982 and 1983. According to the indictment, Duffy lives in Lexington.

He was arrested by Boyle County deputies and has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

Comments

comments