Former Henderson Co. Student Sentenced For Threatening To Shoot Up School

A former Henderson County High School student is sentenced to prison time for a threat he made last year at the school. Cameron Davis, 19, was sentenced to five years for threatening to shoot up his school in October.

Last October, a school resource officer said Davis told some students that he was going to shoot up the school.

Authorities say he made the statement to a group of students at Henderson County High School.

Davis told the resource officer it was joke. He told police he said he was going to “shoot up the school tomorrow”. He claimed he was trying to be the center of attention and needed to learn not to joke so much.

Comments

comments