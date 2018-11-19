Former Haubstadt PTO President and Treasurer Arrested for Theft

The former president and treasurer of the Haubstadt Community School Parent-Teacher Association is arrested on theft charges. Bridget Eaton is accused of stealing money from the fundraising account.

Investigators say between August 2015 and December 2017, Eaton helped collect thousands of dollars for the PTO. She’s accused of stealing some of that money and transferring it to her personal bank account, and using some of that money for personal bills.

Eaton is facing six felony charges. She’s currently living in Missouri.

