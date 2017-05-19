Former Harrison Track Star Brown to HOF

Former Harrison standout Bryce Brown will be inducted into the Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame, according to Indiana Track Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches President Julie Alano.

Brown won five state titles with the Warriors, including three wins in the 300m hurdles where he broke two state records.

Indiana Runner named him Indiana’s Track Athlete of the Decade as Brown made his way to South Plains Junior College and Texas Tech.

He will be inducted into the IATCCC Hall of Fame in February, 2018.

