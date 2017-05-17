Home Kentucky Former Girl’s Assistant Soccer Coach Arrested on Rape Charge May 17th, 2017 Amanda Decker Kentucky Pinterest

A former girl’s soccer coach from Madisonville North Hopkins High School is arrested on third degree rape charges. 32-year-old Michael Dugger is behind bars in the Hopkins County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Madisonville Police say Dugger is accused of having sex with someone under the age of 18, while in a position of authority. Police also say Dugger confessed to having sex with the minor between October 2016 and February 2017.

One alleged incident reportedly happened at the Youth Athletic Association sports field in Madisonville.

Dugger was an assistant soccer coach at the high school in 2016.

