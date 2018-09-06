Home Indiana Former First Lady to Speak at Purdue September 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Former first lady Laura W. Bush and her daughters, Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, will speak at Purdue University on October 18th.

The lecture, called “Women in the White House and Beyond: A Conversation with Mrs. Laura W. Bush, Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager,” is presented by the College of Liberal Arts and the Department of History as part of the Sears Lecture Series. This is one of many events celebrating Purdue’s Sesquicentennial 150 Years of Giant Leaps.

Laura Bush is a is an advocate for literacy, education and women’s rights. After leaving the White House, she helped create the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.

Jenna Bush Hager is a contributing correspondent on NBC’s “Today” show and an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine. She is also the author of The New York Times best-seller “Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope,” which she wrote after traveling to Latin America in 2006 as an intern with UNICEF.

Barbara Pierce Bush is CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps, which mobilizes a global community of young leaders to build the movement for health equity.

The lecture will take place at 6:30PM in Elliott Hall of Music. General admission tickets will be available at 10:00AM September 10th.

Individuals interested in attending can click here for ticket information.

Tickets are also available at the Stewart Center box office or by calling the box office at 765-494-3933.

