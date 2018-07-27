Former FedEx Independent Contract Driver Speaks Out

Customers say FedEx is delivering some packages two to four weeks later than expected and some former FedEx drivers say they may know why. One person we spoke with says he was an independent contractor. He delivered for FedEx but was not a FedEx employee.

“I’ve only been here like maybe a month now and just a lot that I’ve seen and everything they’re just doing a lot of their employees wrong,” says FedEx driver. He says he showed up to work this week and his employer let him go.

“Apparently he said I’m costing too much money and said he was costing him too much money and he’s been dragged down in the short time I’ve been here and I was like ‘hey I thought I was doing great.’ You know I was learning my route,” says FedEx driver.

He says the company still owes him a paycheck, but right now they’re not giving that to him.

“Us not getting our paycheck this week ’cause they’re saying we didn’t turn in the uniforms when we did. It’s just a security guard put it in the wrong spot. So now they think they know where it’s at. But it’s put a hardship on us. Right now we can’t get groceries; it’s hard to put fuel in the truck.”

He says he heard from other people they experienced the same treatment. They said their recent paychecks were withheld because the uniform wasn’t received.

