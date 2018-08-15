Home Indiana Evansville Former Evansville Resident Pleads Guilty to Massive Fraud Scheme August 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A former Evansville resident who worked as the business manager of a Carmi, Illinois oil and gas company was sentenced for his role in a fraud scheme.

Kent Cutchin pleaded guilty to possessing forged securities, money laundering, and filing false tax returns. He was sentenced to 46 months imprisonment by a U.S. District Court Judge.

“White collar crime affects all of us in the form of higher product costs and lost tax revenue,” said United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler. “This sentence is a strong message to those who feel like they are above the law to think again.”

Cutchin was responsible for paying bills, maintaining office payroll, ordering supplies, and purchasing inventory at R Energy.

The Department of Justice says that between December 2011 and February 2015, Cutchin forged the signature of R Energy’s company president on over 500 checks. He would then write those checks to himself and use them for personal use rather than buying items for the business. The theft total amounted to approximately $837,251.

According to Assistant United States Attorney Kyle M. Sawa, Cutchin must make full restitution to his former employer and repay over $237,000 to the IRS.

Comments

comments