Former Evansville Police Officer Seeks his Murder Conviction to be Overturned
February 7th, 2017
John Werne

Glenn Bradford, a former Evansville Police Officer, is looking for his murder conviction to be overturned.

In 1993, Bradford killed Tammy Lohn, his mistress. In 1992 Lohr mailed Bradford’s wife anonymous notes detailing the affair. A couple months later, he stabbed Lohr and set fire to her home. He is currently serving an 80 year prison sentence.

Bradford claims he was wrongfully imprisoned, but a federal judge denied a case review in 2015. His lawyers are seeking his conviction to be overturned. His lawyers say two seventh circuit judges believe there was, “unusually strong evidence of innocence.”

