Former Evansville Firefighter Set To Testify In Alleged Rape Case

A jury is seated in the trial against a former Evansville Firefighter accused of rape. In opening arguments, lead defense attorney Scott Danks told jurors his client will testify. Michael Loveless faces two counts rape, one count criminal confinement, one count intimidation and one count battery. Prosecutor’s say the charges stem from Loveless holding a woman against her will and forcing her to have sex with him in February 2016.

Eight women and four men were seated after hours of questioning potential jurors. Posey County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jonathan Parkhurst and former Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Stan Levco are representing the State in this case. A special judge was also assigned to the trial due to the nature of the alleged victim.

In jury selection, Danks hammered away at the burden of proof the state must meet for jurors to convict. Danks told jurors the alleged crimes never happened and what is alleged is a fabrication. Danks backed up the defense with an initial statement from the victim who allegedly gave police four inconsistent statements about the incident.

The defendant has been out on bond since April 2016. Testimony is set to resume Tuesday morning with the alleged victim set to take the stand.

